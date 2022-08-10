Temple men’s basketball will face St. John’s in the opening game of November’s Empire Classic it was announced today as part of the annual four-team tournament.

The Owls are the late game on the first day of this two-day tournament held this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a 9:30 p.m. start that will be televised on ESPNU.

Syracuse will take on Richmond in the earlier game beginning at 7 p.m., with the winner of both meeting the next day in the final televised live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. With a tournament win for Temple, the Big 5 would have back-to-back champions after Villanova won in 2020 following an 83-74 win over Arizona State in a closed-door game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple was tournament champion in 1998 when it was called the Coaches vs. Coaches Classic (also formerly the 2k Sports Classic) with a 59-48 win over Wake Forest. Owls guard Lamont Barnes also was named tournament MVP.

Tickets also went on sale today for both days of the tournament.