Temple guard Damian Dunn and the Owls head to Brooklyn in November as one of four teams in the Empire Classic. Read more

Temple men’s basketball will face St. John’s in the opening game of November’s Empire Classic it was announced today as part of the annual four-team tournament.

The Owls are the late game on the first day of this two-day tournament held this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a 9:30 p.m. start that will be televised on ESPNU.

Syracuse will take on Richmond in the earlier game beginning at 7 p.m., with the winner of both meeting the next day in the final televised live on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. With a tournament win for Temple, the Big 5 would have back-to-back champions after Villanova won in 2020 following an 83-74 win over Arizona State in a closed-door game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temple was tournament champion in 1998 when it was called the Coaches vs. Coaches Classic (also formerly the 2k Sports Classic) with a 59-48 win over Wake Forest. Owls guard Lamont Barnes also was named tournament MVP.

Tickets also went on sale today for both days of the tournament.