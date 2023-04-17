Temple lands commitment from Matteo Picarelli, a former starter at Maryland-Baltimore County

Temple has started the process of rebuilding its roster, landing a commitment from former Maryland-Baltimore County guard Matteo Picarelli.

Picarelli averaged 10.1 points and shot 39.4% from the three-point line as a junior last season. That increase in production was aided by a boost in minutes last season, when he went from playing 8.6 minutes per game in 2021-22 to 22.5.

The addition is big for Temple, a team that experienced mass exodus after the school parted ways with Aaron McKie and currently lacks shooting. Forward Zach Hicks and point guard Hysier Miller are the only players on Temple’s current roster that shot better than 30% from three last season.

Picarelli’s shooting touch will be a welcome addition for Adam Fisher, Temple’s new coach, who served as an assistant at Penn State last season as the offense broke school and conference records for three-point attempts.

Picarelli also adds much-needed depth to Temple’s backcourt, joining Miller and freshman Deuce Roberts as the only guards on the roster.

Temple now has five scholarships remaining, including one that the Owls hope to fill by Hicks. Hicks completed a visit with Texas-El Paso last week and is expected to choose between Temple, UTEP, Penn State and Georgetown later this week.