Zach Hicks commits to Penn State, becoming latest Temple basketball player to leave program

Temple officially lost its fifth player of the offseason to the transfer portal Thursday when forward Zach Hicks committed to Penn State.

Hicks led the Owls in three-point shooting in his two seasons at Temple with 141 made threes on 36.3% from beyond the arc.

When Hicks originally entered the portal, Temple head coach Adam Fisher, then still at Penn State, recruited Hicks. When he assumed the Temple job, Fisher continued to pursue Hicks and invited him to partake in team workouts despite being in the portal.

However, Hicks chose the Nittany Lions as “he wanted a change,” sources told The Inquirer.

Temple now has five open scholarships and are currently hosting St. John’s guard Dylan Addae-Wusu for an official visit. Addae-Wusu averaged 8.2 points and 1.2 steals and shot 35% from three during his career with the Red Storm.

Temple will also host Monmouth forward Myles Foster for a visit this weekend. The six-foot-seven forward averaged 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game on 46% shooting in 2022-23.