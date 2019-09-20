With Friday’s release of the American Athletic Conference schedule, Temple announced its full 2019-20 basketball schedule, with an opener hosting Drexel on Nov. 5 and an AAC opener Dec. 31 at UCF. The AAC home opener will be Jan. 7 against Houston.
Aaron McKie’s debut as Owls head coach against the Dragons will be followed by a home game against Morgan State, a trip to Tom Gola Arena to face La Salle and then a longer trip, to face USC in Los Angeles.
In addition to Big 5 games that feature home games against St. Joseph’s and Villanova, the Owls will bring in Missouri and Rider in out-of-conference play. AAC home games include Tulane, Wichita State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, SMU, UConn, South Florida and Tulsa.