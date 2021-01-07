St. Joseph’s and Temple announced basketball schedule changes Thursday morning.
The Owls’ game at Southern Methodist has been moved from Sunday to Monday at 3 p.m. The extra day gives Temple more time as it comes off of a COVID-19 pause.
Temple went on its second in-season COVID-19 pause on Dec. 31. SMU defeated Temple on Dec. 30 in their first meeting, 79-71, at the Liacouras Center.
St. Joe’s was scheduled to play St. Louis on Saturday, but the Billikens had a positive COVID-19 test that put the game on hold. Today, the Hawks announced they will host a nonconference game against Albany on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Albany is 1-4 and was picked to finish fourth in the preseason poll for the America East. The game was added by the Atlantic 10 Conference. Unlike earlier schedule changes, St. Joe’s didn’t have much input. . Hawks coach Billy Lange is among those who was caught off guard by the addition.