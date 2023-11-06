Temple tops Maryland Eastern Shore to win in Adam Fisher’s debut

New-look Temple defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 85-65 in coach Adam Fisher’s debut on Monday at the Liacouras Center.

Guard Hysier Miller led the Owls in with 17 points and five assists. Forward Jahlil White had 15 points to go along with a team-high 14 rebounds and three blocks. Freshman forward Zion Stanford added 14 points and guard Shane Dezonie had 12.

What we saw

Defense carried Temple in the first half as the Owls held the Hawks to 30% shooting from the field and just 9% from three-point range to take a 35-23 lead at the break.

Temple opened the second half on a 24-10 run — highlighted by a four-point play by Mateo Picarelli — and never looked back. Temple shot 90% from the free-throw line, connecting on 27 of 30 for the game.

Up next

The Owls travel to Annapolis, Md., to take on Navy in the 10th annual Veteran’s Classic on Friday (8:30 p.m., CBSSN).