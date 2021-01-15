Saturday is a good chance for Temple’s second conference win, but it could be a slugfest. Tulane is third in the AAC in points allowed at 61.9 per game. Temple is second to last, (69.8) but the team is coming off its best defensive performance. The Owls held UCF to 33% shooting, allowed a season-low 55 points, and contained the Knights’ leading scorer to four points. Plus, Tulane has the worst scoring offense in the AAC.