Temple picks up a commitment from Westtown guard Cam Wallace

Temple basketball coach Adam Fisher set off the alarms Monday morning with his usual teaser GIF. This time it was a dancing D.J. Tanner, the character played by Candace Cameron Bure (back then it was just Candace Cameron) in the television show Full House.

What was the connection?

A little while later, Westtown School combo guard Cam Wallace announced on social media his commitment to Temple. Not quite as easy to figure out as the GIF Fisher used when St. Joseph’s transfer Lynn Greer III was announcing his transfer to Temple, where his father is on the coaching staff. That time, Fisher used a GIF of Logan Roy and his son, Roman, from the HBO show Succession.

Nevertheless, it was a big pickup for the Owls. Temple beat out two Power Four conference schools — Cincinnati and Texas A&M — for Wallace’s commitment.

Wallace is the first oral commitment in Temple’s 2025 class. He is ranked by 247Sports as the eighth-best 2025 prospect in Pennsylvania. The three-star recruit, who is a versatile 6-foot-5 guard, also had local offers from St. Joseph’s and Drexel.

Fisher has Temple trending in a positive direction after a 16-20 (5-13 AAC) season ended with a surprising run to the conference championship game. The Owls retooled their roster in the transfer portal, bringing in a new backcourt that features Greer III, Jamal Mashburn Jr., and Jameel Brown.