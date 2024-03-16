Temple continues improbable AAC tournament run, upsets No. 3 seed Charlotte in quarterfinals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Almost 20 years ago, this would have been an Atlantic 10 showdown.

Now, it’s an American Athletic Conference clash.

Charlotte, in its first season in the AAC, put together a strong campaign and clinched a three-seed and double bye. Temple, members of the AAC for over a decade, landed in 11th and have been playing for the past two days — though it’s some of the best basketball the Owls have played all season.

And now they’ll get at least one more game.

Temple beat Charlotte, 58-54, to win its third game in as many days. It’ll face No. 2 seed Florida Atlantic at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPNU). The 11th-seeded Owls (15-19) are the lowest seed to reach the AAC semifinals, surpassing No. 10 Tulane in 2016.

After one period, Temple trailed, 22-18. No, they didn’t start playing quarters in NCAA men’s basketball. That was the halftime score.

Neither team shot particularly well over the first 20 minutes. The 49ers (19-12) held a slim advantage, hitting 29.2% of their shots, though they went 4 minutes, 36 seconds without a bucket after an early 8-0 run.

That doesn’t mean the Owls capitalized, though. They didn’t score from the field until the 12:35 mark, when Shane Dezonie intercepted a pass — a pick Temple football coach Stan Drayton would have been proud of — and streaked down the court before laying it in. Temple shot an even 20% in the first half and greatly improved on that number, shooting 35.7% for the game after making half of its second-half shots.

The Owls came out hot to start the second half, cutting its deficit to one on an alley-oop dunk by Jordan Riley at the 15:24 mark, set up by none other than Hysier Miller. Riley then hit the back end of a pair of free throws to tie the score, 25-25, 40 seconds later.

Riley’s scoring renaissance — he scored all 11 of his points in the second half and added 10 rebounds — coincided with the Owls’ offense coming alive. Temple used a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game, 32-27, a run highlighted by a Sam Hofman go-ahead three. Hofman finished with six points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was held scoreless for 2:29 and without a field goal for more than five minutes before Nik Graves energized the Niners faithful with a layup, cutting their deficit to one. Graves finished with 14 points, while Lu’cye Patterson led all scorers with 17 points. Igor Milcic Jr. finished with six points and 16 rebounds.

Charlotte, which shot 32.7% for the game, had its fair share of big buckets to cut into the deficit, but Temple quickly answered each time — and held onto the ball too, committing just six turnovers against a defense that entered the matchup ranked 23rd in the country.

And the distraction of double technicals on Miller and Graves — after Miller appeared to shove the ball into the 49ers guard after a bucket — didn’t disrupt that momentum. The Niners got within five with 2:50 left, but Miller, who finished with 11 points, swished a statement three with 2:24 remaining. Charlotte cut their deficit to three with 15.2 seconds left, but the damage was done.