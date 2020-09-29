Returning all-conference defensive tackle Ifeanyi Maijeh (groin injury) and projected starting cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring) are back practicing. Carey says that Maijeh has been practicing full-time for more than a week. He said Braswell “has turned the corner pretty quick and the last few days has gone the entire practice, felt good, and he felt a little sore afterward but felt good." … Starting quarterback Anthony Russo has a muscle strain. “The last few days we have kind of sat him out, but nothing serious there,” Carey said. … Redshirt junior Jadan Blue, who last season became Temple’s first player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season, will be counted on as a kick and punt returner, according to Carey. Blue had 95 receptions for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns, and returned six kickoffs for 134 yards. Graduate receiver Randle Jones and redshirt safety Amir Tyler are other potential kick returners.