The first Temple fall-sport athletes will report back to campus Monday for voluntary workouts. This will be a limited group, mostly football players.
The group will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. The school has made plans to set up tents at the Edberg-Olson Football Complex and have the strength and conditioning equipment outside there for at least this first phase of workouts for all athletes.
The returnees in this first phase will be those who live in the region or have access to their nearby off-campus housing.