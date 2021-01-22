Within a few hours of beating UCF, the Owls were in the air, heading for New Orleans instead of North Carolina, to play a game that hadn’t been on the schedule the day before. Mapp had sprung into action, calling the hotel the Owls had been scheduled to stay in last month before a positive test at Temple knocked that Tulane game out. Would the same bloc be available? It was. Other than scrambling for food, it went off like the game had been scheduled for a year.