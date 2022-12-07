Temple defensive lineman Darian Varner has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Inquirer.

Varner’s decision to leave the program was first reported by Mike Farrell, former Rivals.com national recruiting director.

Varner, who racked up 7 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for loss this fall, earned first team All-American Athletic Conference honors for his 2022 performance. He also finished with a career-high 3 ½ sacks against Tulsa on Oct.21.

In his two-year stint at Temple, Varner produced 57 tackles, 19 ½ tackles for loss and 10 ½ sacks.

This summer, Varner was named a single-digit, a distinction handed out to players considered “Temple Tuff.” He was named one of five captains this fall alongside Xach Gill, Adam Klein, Jordan Magee and David Martin-Robinson.

Varner, who lost 30 pounds this offseason and transformed his game, will be a significant loss from the defensive line room. His 7 ½ sacks ranked second on the team behind outside linebacker Layton Jordan, who finished with a team-high nine sacks. Jordan played four seasons at Temple and could possibly declare for the NFL draft.

Varner emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the AAC and was considered a building block. Temple will need to replace his production and leadership skills this offseason.