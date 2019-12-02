“That’s pretty special in college to be able to [get close to] a triple-double with just the way the college game is played,” McKie said. “It just shows that his activity is high and we’re going to need him to do that every night. We’re going to need him to score, we’re going to need him to rebound, we’re going to need him to share the ball, so that’s important and he understands that. The better he plays, the better team we’ll be.”