In its third game against Atlantic 10 competition and its second doubleheader bill in a week, Temple defeated VCU, 83-73, inside the Liacouras Center on Saturday.

With the Rams as one of the final NCAA Tournament resume-builders on Temple’s non-conference schedule, Temple (5-3) adds what is expected to be a Quadrant 2 win to its belt.

With sophomore center Jamille Reynolds being held to seven points in 18 minutes, the Owls relied on contributions from their perimeter players, and significant minutes from sophomore Nick Jourdain at center. In his second game in that role, Jourdain gave Temple the flexibility to switch on pick-and-rolls and opened up driving lanes for Temple’s guards.

“Nick helps us a lot because he’s like a point forward,” said Temple guard Khalif Battle. We can switch one through five if we have to, and that’s really why you go with Nick.”

Statistical leaders

Battle led all scorers with 27 points, six rebounds, and nine assists playing a full 40 minutes. VCU (5-3) forward Jalen DeLoach and guard Jayden Nunn followed him with 16 each. DeLoach tied Battle in rebounds for the game-high.

VCU’s Ace Baldwin is known as one of the best perimeter defenders in the country and showed why on Saturday with four steals. Battle, who guarded Baldwin for most of the afternoon, also had four.

“I’m really proud of KB because last year, we used to say he couldn’t guard,” said Temple forward Jahlil White. “He sees how much we’re emphasizing defense as a team, and I feel like he’s really buying into that.”

What we saw

For the third time this week, Temple’s offense was centered around movement with and without the ball. Prior to the Nov. 27 win against Drexel, Temple’s offense had droughts caused by a stagnant offense. Players would stand around on the perimeter and Temple would get caught playing isolation ball.

On Saturday, Temple tied a season-high 17 assists with the whole team distributing the basketball.

“The way these guys play, they try to force you to play at a frantic pace,” said Temple head coach Aaron McKie about VCU. “If we kick it out, we’ll get good shots … it sort of took them out of being really aggressive against us.”

Momentum shifts

Temple went on a 6-0 run just in the first half, which put the Owls ahead, 16-5. VCU didn’t take a lead for the rest of the game and only tied it once after halftime.

It was a tightly-contested game throughout the second half as Temple and VCU continued to trade buckets. The game got out of VCU’s reach, however, when Baldwin fouled out with 2:28 remaining.

Aside from Temple’s scoring runs, the two teams traded buckets for most of the game as they shot a combined 49.5 percent from the field. Both squads also had success spacing the floor as they shot a combined 43.4 percent from three.

Up next

Temple resumes Big 5 play on Tuesday when Saint Joseph’s (3-4) comes to the Liacouras Center (7 p.m., ESPN+). The Hawks won the 2021 matchup in Temple’s first game after Battle’s season-ending foot injury.