Temple quarterback D’Wan Mathis has informed coach Rod Carey and his Owls teammates that he intends to enter the transfer portal after less than one full season in Philly. OwlScoop.com was first to report the news.

The redshirt freshman, a former 4-star recruit out of Michigan’s Oak Park High School, was the highest rated recruit to commit to Temple in program history when he transferred from Georgia last December.

Mathis’ decision to enter the portal comes in the same week Temple’s second all-time leading receiver, Jadan Blue, did the same.

During Mathis’ short tenure at Temple, he threw for 1,223 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions across seven games (2-5 record as the starter). The 6-foot-6, 205-pound quarterback rushed for 82 yards, including a long of 39 yards in Temple’s win over Memphis.

Mathis suffered an ankle injury during the Owls’ season-opening loss to Rutgers on Sept. 2 and missed the next two games against Akron and Boston College. He was replaced by true freshman Justin Lynch.

After Mathis returned to a starting role against Wagner on Sept. 25, Carey began to implement Lynch into the rotation. Carey said the hope was to give him 10 to 15 snaps per game, citing the two quarterbacks’ differences as dual threat quarterbacks.

With two games left in Temple’s season, the presumption is Lynch will be the starter in a road trip to Tulsa this Saturday and a season finale home game against Navy on Nov. 27.