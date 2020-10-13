With Philadelphia announcing on Tuesday that it was loosening restrictions on crowd limits, Temple will be begin a phased approach to sell tickets to football games. This season, the Owls are scheduled to have four home games at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Owls will play their home opener noon on Saturday against South Florida. For Saturday’s game, complimentary tickets will be provided only for families of Temple football players and coaches.
According to the university, this will provide Temple and its medical team a chance to monitor the event for health and safety issues before selling tickets to the general public.
If all goes well, Temple will offer a prorated three-game season ticket plan for games on Nov. 5 against Southern Methodist, Nov. 21 against East Carolina, and Nov. 28 against Cincinnati.
Temple fans who renewed their season tickets for the 2020 season will be given priority on the purchase of the limited number of seats available for the team’s three November games.
While up to 7,500 people will be allowed inside the Linc, that includes participants, staff, and everyone inside.The new limits will take effect Friday.
Temple, which was supposed to open its season on Sept. 5, had it delayed until last Saturday, when the Owls lost, 31-29, at Navy.
While fans in general were not allowed at that game, Navy’s 4,400 Brigade of Navy Midshipmen attended.
Temple coach Rod Carey said the Midshipmen in attendance gave Navy a home field advantage.