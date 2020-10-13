Philadelphia will increase its coronavirus restrictions on crowd sizes of up to 7,500 people at the city’s largest outdoor venues, a step that will put thousands of Eagles fans back in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s game.
The new limits, which also increase the indoor gathering limit to a maximum of 250 people, vary based on the size of a venue and will take effect Friday. The city rules are more restrictive than new state guidance that Gov. Tom Wolf issued last week — but the 7,500-person maximum outdoor crowd limit is the same for both the city and state.
Masks and social distancing will be required at all gatherings, and venues with seating must tape or block off seats to prevent attendees from sitting less than six feet away from anyone outside their own household.
The city’s new restrictions vary based on the size of a venue and whether it is indoors or outdoors.
For outdoor venues, crowds can be:
- 20% of maximum occupancy for venues that hold up to 2,000 people
- 15% of maximum occupancy for venues that hold between 2,000 and 10,000 people
- 15% of maximum occupancy for venues that hold more than 10,000 people, with a cap of 7,500 people
- 67 per 1,000 square feet for venues with no seating or an undefined occupancy limit, with a cap of 7,500 people
At indoor events, crowds can be:
- 10% of maximum occupancy for a venue that holds up to 2,000 people
- 10% of maximum occupancy for venues that hold more than 2,000 people, with a cap of 250 people
- 10 people per square foot for venues with no seating or an undefined maximum, with a cap of 250 people
An indoor theater with 300 seats, for example, could have up to 30 people. And an outdoor stadium with 10,000 seats could host a maximum of 1,500 people. The limits include participants, staff, and everyone inside a venue.
The limits apply even if they lead to crowds of less than 25 people, city officials said. An indoor space with a 150-person occupancy, for example, can only host 15 people.
Until Friday, limits remain capped at 25 people for indoor events and 250 people outdoors.
Under the state’s new rules, fans were present at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh when the Eagles played the Steelers on Sunday. There were about 5,000 fans in the 68,400-seat stadium, according to the Steelers. The Philadelphia Union were also allowed to welcome 2,775 fans back into their Chester stadium that can hold 18,000.
Lincoln Financial Field seats more than 69,000 fans, which means 7,500 fans would fill just 9% of its seats.
Philadelphia officials had delayed an announcement on crowd sizes for one week after Wolf issues his guidance, citing a need to review the guidelines and consult health experts. Officials have said they need to take extra precautions in Philadelphia because it is the largest and most densely-populated city in the state — and the hardest hit by the coronavirus.
“There’s nothing I miss more than Eagles football on Sunday," Mayor Jim Kenney said last week. "But I don’t think it’s worth putting people’s health in jeopardy or people’s lives in jeopardy.”
The city still does not recommend social gatherings of any size, as contact tracing has shown that most of the spread of COVID-19 occurs at small family or social gatherings where people do not wear masks.