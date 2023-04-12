Temple fencer Anna Novoseltseva is ready to become Jennie Salmon’s first All-American

Temple sophomore Anna Novoseltseva could follow in the footsteps of her coach and develop into an All-American fencer.

First-year coach Jennie Salmon was a standout fencer on North Broad from 1992-95, contributing to the Owls’ first NCAA national team title in 1992. Salmon led Temple to three top-3 finishes in the NCAA Championships.

Salmon was a two-time foil All-American, which is the same position Novoseltseva excels in.

Last season, Novoseltseva qualified for the NCAA Championships and competed against the best collegiate foil fencers. Novoseltseva is leaned on Salmon’s knowledge and walked away with a Top 25 finish in the foil event at the recent NCAA Championships in Durham, North Carolina.

“Last year, when I went to the NCAA [Championships], I really didn’t know anything about it,” Novoseltseva said. “So I was kind of testing the waters ... but this year me and coach Jennie [Salmon] are working on going forward from there. Working on the things that did not work last year.”

In Salmon’s first year, Temple finished with a 30-17 record and had 12 fencers qualify for the NCAA regional rounds.

While she didn’t get a chance to earn an All-America status this season (only the Top 12 finishers become NCAA All-Americans), it’s a primary goal of Novoseltseva, who is pushing for that finish before her fencing career comes to a close at Temple.

“I expect myself to get there because I have always wanted to get All-American,” Novoseltsvea said. “And that’s what I was working for , but it just didn’t work out ... I am really pushing forward toward that goal and hoping that I could achieve it.”

This stage is challenging because each NCAA team is allowed to compete, no matter what division. Salmon and many other former Temple fencers had to defeat strong local and national talent to earn All-American nods during their collegiate careers.

Novoseltseva, who was Temple’s only fencer to qualify for the NCAA Championships, will have to do the same. The program faced stiff competition in regionals, but it was Novoseltseva who outperformed her competition.

“To be the best she can be in those moments,” Salmon said about her expectations for Novoseltseva ahead of the NCAA Championships.”Not [just] as an athlete, [but] emotionally and physically.”

Behind the scenes, Novoseltseva’s work ethic has impressed her teammates. Her competitive nature translated to great success — including these two consecutive NCAA Championship appearances.

“She wants to win everything every time,” teammate Naomi Ross said. “I think that’s very admirable because some people are just like, ‘I am tired… Don’t do this.’ There is no off switch on her competitiveness. Anna wants to win all the time, for every touch. I like that she screams for every touch, even if it’s not hers.”

Novoseltseva understands her future opponents might pose a tough matchup, but she stacks up with other elite talents. She’s already proven she can beat anyone on the fencing strip because of her mental toughness and patience.

Now the goal of being an All-American begins.

“She’s a warrior,” Salmon said. “She is such a fighter, a great example of ‘Temple Tuff.’ On the strip as a competitor, she’s working every touch to be victorious.”