Carissa Vittese remembers a moment from her junior year with the Camden Catholic High School field hockey team when an opponent scored and her sister, Michelle, a senior on the team, yelled at her, “That’s your girl!” and “Get better!”.

The “girl” turned out to have been Michelle’s mark. That was in 2007, and the sisters can laugh about it now.

Although arguments were part of their sibling rivalry, field hockey has helped the Vittese sisters develop a competitive nature that allowed them to succeed in the world of sports and rise through the ranks as players and coaches.

After Susan Ciufo-Bennett resigned as Temple’s field hockey coach this summer, Michelle took over as interim head coach in August, with Carissa as an assistant.

“Anytime you take on a new journey, it’s really important to have people in your corner that you trust and who will hold you accountable and hold you true to your values,” Michelle said.

Coming off an 8-10 season, the Owls take a 3-1 record into Sunday’s game at Fairfield.

Long before the two sisters found themselves on Howarth Field, Michelle and Carissa wore skates and dribbled around on the driveway of their Cherry Hill home along with younger sister Tara. Their father, Mark, who played street hockey growing up, also got them enrolled in a recreation league.

But it wasn’t until a round of field hockey with Styrofoam sticks in gym class at Rosa Middle School that a teacher told Michelle, “Oh my god, you should play for the middle school team.”

Michelle traded in her skates for cleats at that point, and her two sisters followed their role model.

“Whatever Michelle did, Tara and I just wanted to do,” Carissa said. “We were super competitive growing up.”

Michelle and Carissa played two seasons together at Camden Catholic and helped lead the Fighting Irish to a South Jersey Group II title in 2007.

“I remember my high school experience to be very rewarding and super valuable,” Michelle said. “When it comes to hockey, I do remember going far in the state tournament and just being able to do it with my friends and my sister.”

Virginia comes calling

Michelle thought high school would be the last time she competed alongside her sister. But Carissa and Tara later followed in their oldest sister’s footsteps once again and played at Virginia.

“I think that’s what made my decision where to go to school easier,” Carissa said. “UVA already felt like home because Michelle was there.”

At Virginia, Marissa became a three-time All-American. While Carissa was a freshman, she still played in 19 games and had 12 starts with her sister on the field.

Carissa, who notched six goals in her second season, knew it was her time to take over while Michelle redshirted the 2011 season to compete with the U.S. national team.

“When she made that team, it was kind of like that’s where I really want to be,” Carissa said. “I want to make this team with Michelle and be on the U.S. team with her.”

After missing out on the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Carissa made the national team in 2017 and played in the Pan American Cup.

“I wanted that same experience that [Michelle] had always talked about, how amazing it was and how great it was,” Carissa said. “I wanted to be a part of it with her.”

All three sisters competed together when Tara graduated from Virginia in 2018 and joined the national team.

“It strengthened and matured us,” Michelle said. “That kind of honor and just knowing that you were going to be a part of this, just the level you are at and knowing that you were going to do this. Then, also to have your sisters there as well, it means everything.”

Passing the torch

By the end of the 2018 season, Michelle and Carissa had a new perspective of the game and were ready to carry those experiences with them into coaching.

Carissa joined the Owls program in 2015 as a graduate assistant while she finished up her master’s degree at Temple. Michelle was brought in by Ciufo-Bennett as an assistant coach in 2019.

They hope their sister dynamic will rub off on the Owls program and create a family atmosphere.

“It’s important for them to see us interact and respect each other, while also challenging each other,” Carissa said. “In a positive way, that shows good leadership and keeping honest conversations.”

With the encouragement of their parents, Michelle carved a path that Tara and Carissa followed. The trio is grateful for their field hockey experience together, which has led to a number of bonding opportunities, like traveling to Australia and Tokyo.

“From a sister and friend perspective,” Michelle said, “being able to see each and every one of us thrive in our own spaces, in our own environments, in our own ways, has actually been really rewarding for us and for my family.”