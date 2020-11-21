Temple will have a freshman walk-on Kamal Gray start at quarterback in today’s noon American Athletic Conference game at Lincoln Financial Field against ECU.
Freshman Matt Duncan, the fourth stringer, was supposed to make his first start but he has been suspended for violating team rules, according to a team official.
Gray was a standout quarterback at Pope John Paul II in Royersford.
Temple first stringer quarterback Anthony Russo is missing his fourth straight game, the first two with a shoulder injury and the last two while in COVID-19 protocol.
Redshirt sophmores Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell are both out with injury. That left Duncan who saw his first action by playing two series during last week’s 38-13 loss at Central Florida.
The Owls are so short at quarterback that standout receiver Branden Mack is expected to be the backup and was taking snaps pre-game.
Temple is 1-5 overall and in the AAC while ECU is 1-6, 1-5.