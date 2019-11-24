While many will focus on the late-game plays, Temple set the tone for a frustrating evening by not converting on its first series. On first down from the Cincinnati 30-yard line, quarterback Anthony Russo overthrew Branden Mack in the end zone. Mack had at least one step on his defender. Then on a fourth down play, Jadan Blue was wide open inside the Cincinnati 20, but he fell down and the pass sailed by him. Had he kept his footing, Blue would not have only made the catch and earned the first down, but would have had plenty of room to run. Instead, Temple would have to wait until the fourth quarter to score.