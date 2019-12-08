As expected, Temple will face North Carolina in the Military Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The noon game will be televised by ESPN.
Earlier in the day, The Inquirer was told that the Owls would be the favorite to play in the game.
This is a game that matches teams from the American Athletic Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.
Temple played in the 2016 Military Bowl, losing to Wake Forest, 34-26. The school’s proximity to the game is in favor of the Owls.
The attendance or the 2016 game was 26,656 in the 34,000-seat stadium.
Temple is 8-4 while North Carolina, guided by legendary coach Mack Brown, is 6-6.