The starting times of Temple’s first six football games have been released by the American Athletic Conference, including the 6:30 p.m. opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Rutgers.

That game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, but recently moved to Sept. 2. It likely was moved for television purposes since the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Rutgers had requested the move, according to a person familiar with the situation, and Temple agreed.

Besides Rutgers, the other team Temple will face in prime time as of now is defending AAC champion Cincinnati, which will host the Owls on Friday, Oct. 8, on ESPN.

Temple’s remaining game times and broadcast information will be announced during the season under the traditional 12-day selection process.

Under third-year coach Rod Carey, the Owls are coming off a 1-6 season, snapping a string of five consecutive bowl appearances.

Here is the Temple schedule with the starting times that have been revealed and broadcast information.

Thurs. Sept. 2 at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m. BTN

Sat. Sept. 11 at Akron, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Sat. Sept. 18 Boston College, noon, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Sat. Sept. 25 Wagner, noon, ESPN+

Sat. Oct. 2 Memphis, noon, TBD

Fri. Oct. 8 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ESPN

Sat. Oct. 23 at South Florida, TBD

Sat. Oct. 30 Central Florida, TBD

Sat. Nov. 6 at East Carolina U., TBD

Sat. Nov. 13 Houston, TBD

Sat. Nov. 20 at Tulsa, TBD

Sat. Nov. 27 Navy, TBD