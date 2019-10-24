“If you are sitting with two losses in the league, you are not out of it yet, but you are probably in trouble, no doubt. But if that is your focus, then I think you’re in trouble already,” Carey said. “You can’t have that focus and we haven’t before last week’s loss [at SMU] and won’t this week, with UCF coming in. There is enough on tape to keep our complete attention without worrying about anything else.”