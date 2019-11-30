UConn freshman quarterback Jack Zergiotis isn’t overly big -- 6-foot-1, 222 pounds -- but he has a gun for an arm. He isn’t the best quarterback Temple has faced, but he might have the strongest arm. He hit Ardell Brown in stride for the game’s first touchdown, a 51-yard strike. Yet his best throw may been on UConn’s second series when he hit Brown on a deep out for a 15-yard completion and first down. The deep out is the throw to judge arm strength, and he threw a laser. Zergiotis didn’t have great pocket presence and didn’t do a great job of feeling the rush, but his quick release got him out of some potential sack situations.