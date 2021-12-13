Temple’s next coaching staff will be tasked with a major overhaul when it arrives at 10th and Diamond.

Newly appointed athletic director Arthur Johnson made his first major move on Nov. 29, when he fired coach Rod Carey after his team went 12-20 during a tumultuous three-year stint. But while Temple has fallen on hard times, former players believe the program’s past success can still be used as a road map to relevancy.

“The culture matters at Temple because there’s a new standard,” said former Temple tight end Colin Thompson. “This is not the old Temple. You can have College Gameday there and you can do anything you can at any other school and you’re in North Philadelphia.”

Former Temple safety Amir Tyler arrived at Temple in 2016 during former coach Matt Rhule’s final season with the Owls. After playing for three coaches in six years — Rhule (2014-2016), Geoff Collins (2017-2019) and Carey (2019-2021) — Tyler said he felt the program’s culture shift under Carey.

What separated Rhule, Collins and Carey most was coaching style. Rhule and Collins took a much more hands-on approach. Carey leaned heavily on the leadership council, a group of players nominated to work as an intermediary between players and staff.

“Coach Collins wanted to keep the culture and the house standards,” Tyler said. “He just added a little bit more of his taste to it, as in the media and stuff.

“With Coach Carey, it was like a player’s led thing,” Tyler added. “Coach Rhule was player led too, but [under Carey] it was player led as in he trusted us way more than any other coaches did. He expected us to understand the standard and already know what was set in stone for us, because we were grown men, and some of us have already been through that process before.”

Carey’s player-led approach did help the team in some areas, but Tyler believes the message wasn’t fully delivered because the roster was so young.

“We didn’t go through that phase of us being bad. We went through the phase of us being average and we had above average players,” Tyler said. “Certain players thought they didn’t have to do what they were coached to do or they didn’t have to abide by standards because they may not believe in the process.”

It was difficult, according to Tyler, to uphold the “Temple TUFF” moniker with the transfer portal causing so much roster turnover. Since Carey was hired in January of 2019, 27 players entered the portal, 14 of which transferred to Power 5 programs.

“Just the fact that everybody came together and stayed together,” Tyler said of his freshman season. “The transfer portal wasn’t really that big at the time, so it’s easier to develop brotherhood and relationships with other peers.”

Carey also navigated restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic in his second season, something no other Temple coach has done. The limited team bonding and shortened schedule could have played a factor in players opting to transfer.

Thompson, who played tight end under Rhule at Temple from 2014-2016 and now plays for him with the Carolina Panthers, experienced Temple’s success first hand, and said it was hard to watch his alma mater decline in recent years.

What made Rhule such a successful coach at Temple was his meticulous attention to detail. Rhule understood players and built connections with them, according to Thompson. “Coach is really a player at heart,” he said.

He said Rhule’s meetings were unlike anything he had seen, holding players accountable with thought-provoking stories and quotes.

Collins welcomed former players back to campus by allocating lockers at Edberg-Olson Hall. Thompson said working out at his alma mater contributed to him making it in the NFL.

Thompson believes the next Temple staff must establish relationships with local coaches to bolster recruiting in order to manufacture a successful rebuild. He added that they will need to reestablish the principles that led to Temple’s 2016 conference championship.

It isn’t going to be an easy process for a Temple program staring down a multi-year rebuild.

“It’s going to happen in the cold weather, outside, running, lifting training — it’s not going to be anything pretty or special to write home about,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be the gritty hard work… to see who wants to be there and who really wants to be a part of the culture moving forward.”

Tyler and Thompson view the best fit for Temple’s next coach as someone who has already been through the school’s process. Johnson, who has hired a firm to find Carey’s replacement and will be charged with making the final decision, appears to share their opinion.

“The right fit,” Johnson said, “is someone who understands Temple.”