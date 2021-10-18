Temple safety Amir Tyler underwent successful surgery Friday for an unspecified upper-body injury, according to coach Rod Carey.

The 6-foot, 205-pound graduate safety and team captain had the procedure during the Owls’ bye week and is expected to be sidelined for “the next couple weeks.”

Tyler is Temple’s leading tackler through six games with 47 total tackles, including three for a loss. His season-high 12 tackles came in a win against Memphis on Oct. 2.

Temple’s defense will have big shoes to fill in Tyler’s absence. He was a vital piece of the conference’s second-ranked secondary, which trails only Cincinnati in fewest yards allowed per pass attempt.

Freshman M.J. Griffin, who is second on the team in tackles with 35, will continue to hold down the other starting safety position. Redshirt junior Jalen Ware and freshman Alex Odom would likely be next in line at that position, based on Temple’s most updated depth chart.

Temple is slated to play South Florida at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tampa, Fla.