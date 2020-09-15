Temple football has cleared two major hurdles, and if the team or its opponent doesn’t have any COVID-19 setbacks, then the Owls should be able to be ready to play their season opener, Oct. 10 at Navy.
Coach Rod Carey said the City of Philadelphia has lifted practice restrictions and also has granted permission for Temple to play its games at Lincoln Financial Field.
“It’s normal from here on out," Carey said during Tuesday’s Zoom interview with the media. “Obviously, we got with the city and they approved our plan and a lot of the things that they were looking for, we had been doing, plus some. So it was really kind of refreshing, I know for the city to finally hear that, I don’t think they had until that point, they finally heard that and came back and had a good discussion and approved it.”
Before the restrictions were lifted, Temple was only able to practice with 50 people in a group and the players couldn’t switch groups. Now the entire team can practice. In addition, the City had recommended no scrimmaging in practice. The Owls now can scrimmage in practice.
Temple received word on Friday, and Monday’s practice was the first time that the changes were implemented.
The Owls were supposed to open Sept. 26 at Navy, but both teams agreed to postpone the game to Oct. 10, which was an open date. The main reason Carey wanted the game postponed was because Temple couldn’t conduct a normal practice and he felt his team wouldn’t be ready to compete by Sept. 26.
“We’re good to go,” Carey said. “Now obviously, the great thing we can’t control right now is COVID, so other than that, we’re in a good spot.”
Right now, the entire team isn’t available, according to Carey.
“We do have some people out from contact tracing and COVID so we’ll be adding more people but I would assume, just looking at this thing across the nation that this would be a kind of our normal thing for us this year, that there will be some contact tracing,” Carey said. “Because I think our guys are doing a great job of mitigating the risks as it comes to COVID as far as their behavior about being around people when they’re not here.”