Temple football adds two position coaches; announces April 8 date for spring game

Temple football announced the hiring of two position coaches Dominque Bowman and Jamel Mutanga on Tuesday. The news arrived just hours after announcing April 8 as the date for this season’s Cherry & White Spring Game.

Bowman will replace Jules Montinar as cornerbacks coach after Montinar left to become East Carolina’s cornerbacks’ coach and defensive passing game coordinator in January. Bowman spent last season at Arkansas where he coached Dwight McGlothern, who finished with four interceptions on the year — good for second-best in the Southeastern Conference.

”Coach Bowman will be a tremendous addition to our staff,” said Temple head coach Stan Drayton. “He’s been recognized as an established defensive mind that has the ability to connect with his players on an elite level. Coach Bowman’s vast experience will elevate the growth and development of his room.”

Bowman takes over a Temple group that finished second in the American Athletic Conference in passing defense and tied for eighth in interceptions in 2022.

Mutanga will replace Preston Brown as running backs coach. Mutanga spent last season as an offensive assistant for the Indianapolis Colts and spent his previous two years at Rutgers where he helped develop Kansas City Chiefs running back Isaiah Pacheco.

”Coach Mutanga has gotten the best out of his running backs wherever he has coached,” Drayton said. “He inherits a talented, young room here and I know that he will mentor and encourage that group to maximize their potential. Coach Mutanga has coached at the highest level our sport has to offer, and I look forward to bringing that expertise to our program.”

Temple has struggled to run the ball effectively in its last two seasons, averaging 95.6 yards per game and 11.5 rushing touchdowns per year in that span. The Owls have begun offseason workouts as they prepare for spring practices later this month and the spring game in April.