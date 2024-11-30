Temple football’s season ends with loss to North Texas, finishes 3-9 for fourth consecutive year

Temple had nothing but its pride on the line in its final game of the season. The Owls left Lincoln Financial Field Saturday with little pride intact.

The Owls scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull within seven against North Texas, but Temple could not pull off the comeback. The Owls (3-9, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) closed out the year with a 24-17 loss to the Mean Green (6-6, 3-5 AAC).

“They ran the football better than we wanted them to, but we wanted them to have to run the football,” said Temple interim coach Everett Withers.

Temple finishes with its fourth consecutive 3-9 season. They haven’t won more than four games in a season since finishing 8-5 in 2019.

Here are three takeaways from the final game.

Bounce-back second quarter

The Owls went down-and-out in the first quarter, falling as far behind as 24-3 by the start of the second. They gave up 163 yards of offense in the opening quarter, and North Texas running back Makenzie McGill opened the second with a 51-yard touchdown to extend the Mean Green lead.

Then, Temple battled back, holding North Texas scoreless until the fourth quarter. The Owls finished the first half trailing by seven after putting together back-to-back scoring drives.

Temple’s defense continued to hold off North Texas, forcing the Mean Green to punt nine times in the game. However, the Owls couldn’t reach the endzone after that point, and quarterback Evan Simon was picked off looking for receiver John Adams with 13 seconds left, ending the Owls’ comeback effort.

“We were rolling,” Simon said about the final drive. “We had a play, and then we went to the two-minute warning; our mindsets were great. We drove down the field and came up short.”

Young stars shine

The Owls honored 20 seniors in its season finale, but their younger players stole the show against the Mean Green.

Freshman wideout Tyler Stewart had just one reception against Tulane on Nov. 9 entering Saturday’s contest, but he ended as Temple’s third-leading receiver and second-leading rusher. Stewart had four catches for 58 yards and 30-rushing yards, including a 28-yard run that sparked the Owls’ offense in the second quarter.

Running back Joquez Smith was Temple’s leading rusher, earning a season-high 39 yards and his first collegiate touchdown since beating FCS opponent Norfolk State last season.

On the other side of the field, junior cornerback Jamel Johnson led the secondary with three pass breakups and added five tackles.

“Jamel Johnson is a really good football player,” Withers said. “Maybe the best player on our team. I’ve seen that every day since he got here from Charleston Southern.”

Senior sendoff

Several key Temple players took the field one more time Saturday, including Adams; wide receivers Dante Wright and Ashton Allen; linemen Latrell Jean and Diwun Black; linebacker D.J. Woodbury; and kicker Maddux Trujillo.

Woodbury surpassed more than 100 total tackles on the season, after notching six against North Texas. Black registered the only two hits on North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris.

Adams led the Owls with 63 receiving yards on four catches.

Trujillo, who hit the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history earlier this season, finished one-for-two on field goals.

This may have been Withers’ swan song as well. The interim coach mentioned he wanted to coach high school football in Myrtle Beach, S.C., next season.

When asked about Tuesday’s national signing day, he said, he had a “2 p.m. tee time” and did not elaborate.