Before conceivably his last game as coach, Temple’s Everett Withers discussed life, pre-NIL

Temple interim coach Everett Withers entered his Monday press conference with his eyes on the future of the Owls’ football program.

And, in a roundabout way, he may have announced he won’t be part of that future.

On the back of the Owls’ 51-27 loss to Texas-San Antonio on Saturday, Withers spoke about this week’s opponent, North Texas (5-6, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). The Mean Green, who have lost their last five games, have one last chance to earn bowl eligibility against the Owls (3-8, 2-5) in their season finale at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday (noon, ESPN+).

However, Withers focused on the state of his team, highlighting Temple’s need for NIL support. He spoke just hours after Temple president John Fry and athletic director Arthur Johnson released a statement to donor members of the Owl Club, confirming their desire to continue the program.

“It’s like the toothpaste being out of the tube — I don’t know how we get it back, but something’s got to happen,” Withers said about the current state of NIL rules. “I’m all for the players making money, so don’t get me wrong here. I’m not for the players getting paid out of value.”

Withers took the Temple job as interim after Johnson relieved Stan Drayton of those duties on Nov. 17. Drayton previously mentioned Temple’s lack of resources with NIL compared to conference rivals like Tulane.

The former defensive coordinator reminisced on his time on the recruiting trail before NIL was a factor. Withers recruited 13-year NFL defensive end Cory Redding to Texas in former coach Mack Brown’s first recruiting class in 1999. He also brought in Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell for Ohio State while Withers worked for the Buckeyes in 2013.

Now, Withers feels relationships aren’t valued on the recruiting trail. Instead, he said money is the most important factor in choosing a school.

“I remember when relationships meant something in recruiting,” Withers said. “Vonn Bell was the No. 1 safety in the country, and I still communicate with mom, dad because of those relationships that we built. That doesn’t happen anymore. And that’s sad.”

Withers also reflected on modern locker rooms and how money has gotten between teammates.

“I think there ought to be some kind of scale,” he said. “There are places that are paying guys a lot of money, and they’re second and third team. And, there’s bickering in locker rooms. I’ve got tons of friends at places that go, you know, the players are bickering because the guy next to him makes more money, he’s playing more snaps.”

This season, Temple has had leaders in the locker room who kept the team going late in tough games, specifically in losses to Navy, Army, and Tulane.

However, Withers doesn’t believe the Owls have the means to retain their talented players in the offseason. He hesitated to name players he thought stood out on the roster for fear of another school poaching Temple’s talent. He even mentioned telling Johnson about these issues despite last week’s news.

“If you develop them at this level, you’re going to lose them because somebody’s going to pay them and they’re going to go somewhere else,” Withers said. “I’m really careful of putting names out there of people that have played well, that developed, because they’re going to get $50,000, $70,000 somewhere [else] and be gone.

“That’s been proven here to happen. I hope this administration hears the need for finances to keep good players on this football team.”

Though he feels the Owls have a long way to go, Withers isn’t committed to seeing where it goes. In fact, he noted his intent to take on a new role next year: head coach at North Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School.

“I’m not threatening the guy that’s got the job now – I’m just kind of kidding – but that’s my goal,” Withers said. “I got a house down there, so kind of open up me a little place down there and maybe sell clams or shrimp or something like that.”

Currently, the Owls are searching for a new head coach, and National Signing Day on Dec. 3 is fast approaching. Temple has plenty to figure out — even if Withers knows his next steps.

