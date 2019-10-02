This will be the second time Temple will be on the road, and the first time didn’t work so well. That came on Sept. 21, when the Owls, who were a two-touchdown favorite, lost, 38-22, at Buffalo. Now, nearly a two-touchdown favorite again, Temple has to visit a vastly improved East Carolina team (3-2) that has won as many games as it did all last season.
The key for Temple will be to run the ball, the way it did last week, rushing for 195 yards in the Owls’ 24-2 win over Georgia Tech. Temple will have to take what should be a frenzied crowd out of the game early.
Temple’s offense has been inconsistent, which is why winning by two scores might be too much to ask.
Winning the game? That should happen.
Prediction: Temple 20, ECU 13.