Temple’s Edward Saydee was named the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week award alongside Kansas’ Devin Neal. This came after Saydee picked up 334 total yards, including 265 on the ground and three touchdowns against South Florida.

With neither of Temple’s transfer running backs — Illinois transfer Jakari Norwood, who is no longer on Temple’s roster, and Texas A&M transfer Darvon Hubbard — not panning out, Saydee has become Temple’s every-down back.

Before last Saturday, Saydee had 290 yards and one touchdown on 85 carries in eight games for Temple. Against USF, the worst team in the American Athletic Conference, the redshirt sophomore broke out.

“I know I had to do my job,” Saydee said. “Stay composed, trust in my o-line who was doing a hell of a job the whole time.”

Saydee will look to build on last week’s performance when Temple plays 3 p.m. Saturday at Houston (ESPN+), a team that lost to SMU 77-63 last weekend. The Cougars rank near the bottom of the conference in total defense and rushing defense.

Temple head coach Stan Drayton was a running backs coach for more than two decades before being hired last December. Drayton expressed his discontent with Temple’s running backs for much of the season as the Owls sat in last place in total rushing in the American Athletic Conference.

Now, it’s Saydee’s job, and Hubbard will also take a few snaps in the backfield.

“Entering the fall, we knew that all those running backs were going to have to grow this season and continue to improve,” Drayton said. “Saydee’s definitely trending in the right direction right now. He cares, he’s playing hard, he’s starting to get his pads forward, he’s starting to try to play through contact… He’s not as hesitant, he’s starting to have a firmer understanding of what’s happening in front of him.”

Saydee was also named to the AAC Honor Roll for his performance. Had SMU’s Tanner Mordecai not thrown for 379 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns against Houston, Saydee would’ve been named Offensive Player of the Week.

The running back wasn’t the only Owl to earn conference honors this week as kicker Camden Price won Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his 18 points against USF, the most ever by a Temple kicker.