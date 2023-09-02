Temple football scored 17 unanswered points in the second-half to edge Akron, 24-21, in the season opener

In year two of the Stan Drayton era, Temple football celebrated a 24-21 win over Akron, an opponent that they historically have an edge against. Coming into the day, the Owls held a 15-7 record against the Zips — winning their previous six meetings.

Now, make those seven meetings.

Quarterback E.J. Warner put forth a solid performance in the win, going 28-for-49 for 292 yards and two touchdowns. The second-year QB looked poised in the win that gave Drayton his first season-opening win as Owls head coach.

Defensively, Temple safety Tywan Francis had a good debut. Francis, who transferred from Colorado State in the offseason set the tone for the Owls and his second-half play was a significant reason the Owls were able to keep the score close. He ended the day with five tackles, one tackle-for-loss — the game-winning interception with 2:31 remaining.

“Coach made a great call,” Francis said postgame. “It was one man free ... I played my assignment and the quarterback threw it and I made the play.”

What we saw

Drayton said he wanted his offense to be explosive and score touchdowns this season. However, the Owls’ offensive woes from a season ago followed them into 2023. The Owls struggled to find any consistency offensively in the first half, generating multiple eight-play drives and multiple three-and-outs. Temple finished the first half with 177 yards of total offense.

The Owls defense was also plagued by inconsistency. They were able to force four straight 3-and-outs, however, a trio of touchdown drives sandwiched the 3-and-outs. But a pair of lengthy touchdown drives at the end of the half sent the Owls into the locker room trailing, 21-10.

In the second half, Temple’s offense came out firing scoring 17 unanswered points on their first four possessions. Drayton noted he challenged his team at halftime to correct the effort being given in the first half.

“They had way more in the tank than they were giving,” Drayton said. “We can’t pick and choose when we give the maximum effort it takes to win a football game.”

The offensive comeback coupled with Temple’s defense forcing four punts, holding Akron to just 41 yards proved the difference and was the hallmark of Temple’s win.

Breakthrough play

Temple came out of the locker room and flipped the switch offensively. The Owls were able to get easy completions and big plays including 31-yard and 28-yard receptions by wide receivers Zae Baines and Amad Anderson Jr. respectively.

“Coming out the second half, just a bunch of big plays,” Warner said. “That was the moment where it was like ‘Okay we’re going to come back and finish this game.’”

Up next

Another non-conference test comes on the road next Saturday when the Owls travel to Piscataway, N.J., to take on Rutgers. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.