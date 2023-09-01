Temple quarterback E.J. Warner doesn’t want all the accolades. He just wants wins.

In the wake of a 3-9 season in which he was primarily the man under center, Temple quarterback E.J. Warner could have easily hidden from criticism under the guise of being a freshman getting used to the speed of play in college ball — specifically against FBS competition.

In fact, this reporter even offered it as an option, one Warner quickly shot down. The idea of the Owls winning just three games total in his rookie season still eats at him. He can’t stand losing. In fact, it’s safe to say he detests it.

Whether it’s impromptu chess matches against teammates or trivia nights, regardless of the questions, he’s got to come out on top. Ask the sophomore quarterback and he’ll tell you it stems from the competitive nature of being one of six siblings in a football family. His father, Kurt, is a Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer and his older brother Kade is a former Division I wide receiver at Kansas State who just wrapped a preseason camp with Tampa Bay.

All three are on a text messaging chain, one complete with memes and check-ins. But mostly they are filled with football talk, plans and preparations for upcoming seasons, teams, and schemes for getting ahead of the competition.

“I talk to my dad and my brother almost every day,” said Warner earlier this month following practice. “We are a tight-knit family, but I can go to those two with anything. And it helps as I prepare to know I have both of them in my corner guiding me as I try and be a leader on this team.”

This team is Temple, one with a head coach entering his second year, with Warner, entering his second season as the starting quarterback. His first season under center was a breakthrough as he set Temple’s freshman record for passing yards and completions in a game. He also set a Temple record for passing yards in a game with his 527 yard-performance in the Owls’ narrow 49-46 loss to East Carolina on Nov. 26.

It was a season that saw Warner finish with 3,028 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and led to Rookie of the Year honors in the American Athletic Conference. It also undoubtedly landed him this season on preseason watch lists for both the Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Awards.

What sticks out to Warner? If you’ve been reading, then you already know.

“It’s great and I’m honored to be considered for those awards and accolades, but it doesn’t mean anything without success,” Warner said. “If I make Rookie of the Year and we win three games, then what impact did I have on our team? I want to make an impact and I feel confident with this team, this year, knowing what to expect, we can all collectively do that.”

Warner says he’s entering this season with no distractions. He said he has turned off social media and isn’t even on a number of platforms. He said he feels “more comfortable” with the speed of the college game.

But more important, he feels that this year’s team is further along than last season heading into Saturday’s season opener at home against Akron (2 p.m., ESPN+).

“I’m excited, I think we have a good team and we all know what’s expected,” said Warner. “It’s all about getting off on the right foot and setting the tone early for the type of team we want to be. I’m confident that we can do that and I know as a leader on this team that I have to make sure I’m leading by example and pushing us to be better, every day.”

Other Owls to watch

In addition to Warner, offensively the Owls will be bolstered by running back Edward Saydee, who returns for his final college season. Saydee, the Philly native out of Penn Charter, led the Owls with 639 rushing yards and six TDs last season.

Senior Amad Anderson Jr. returns at wideout, but coach Stan Drayton lauded the preseason work of John Adams, whom he noted “should expect to play” considerable downs this season.

Victor Stoffel is expected to take over the reins as a big-time leader on the offensive line. following the departure of senior Adam Klein last season. Stoffel is a 6-foot-8, 300-pound grad student from Sweden.

Defensively, keep an eye on how transfers in linemen Allan Haye (Miami) and K.J. Miles (Georgia Tech) will funnel into the team and complement the play of graduate outside linebacker Layton Jordan. The 6-2, 225-pound outside linebacker from McKeesport, Pa., enters the season on watch lists for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award.

The opener

Having Akron kick off the season bodes well for the Owls. The last time these two played at Lincoln Financial Field was in 2010, as Temple rolled in a Week 2 victory, 30-0. That season, the Owls finished 8-4 but were snubbed from bowl consideration under then head coach Al Golden.