Temple coach Stan Drayton described freshman quarterback E.J. Warner’s debut against Lafayette as a pleasant surprise.

The 6-foot Warner threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Temple beat Lafayette, 30-14, on Saturday. His production likely earned him the starting role against Big Ten foe Rutgers in a nonconference game this Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“The way he handled the pressure ... he didn’t flinch,” Drayton told the media on Monday. “He went out there and executed the offense, didn’t try to step outside himself, went out there and put the ball where it needed to be.”

Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, played three quarters after quarterback D’Wan Mathis, the initial starter, was benched for fumbling the ball twice in the first half.

When asked if Warner will be the starter against Rutgers, the first-year head coach said Warner still must earn the starting quarterback job. He was listed as QB1 on the depth chart and will take most of the first-team reps this week at practice.

The Phoenix native completed 14 of 19 passes against the Leopards, throwing with accuracy and showing pocket presence beyond his years.

Drayton said he was impressed with Warner’s toughness under center, especially when he took hits from the Lafayette defense and still delivered timely passes to teammates. Drayton said it was nice to see that in-game ability from Warner. He acknowledged that it is hard to read those situations in practice while trying to avoid injuries.

“He was the guy who took those hits, and those are normally the signs of a good quarterback,” Drayton said, “a guy who can sit there and keep his eyes down the field, trust the protection is going to be OK and take those hits, get back up and deliver it again.

“And that’s what we saw out of E.J. That’s exciting.”

Mathis, who completed 3 of 8 passes for 42 yards Saturday, was listed as backup on the depth chart.

Drayton said the former Georgia quarterback was understanding and asked about ways he can help the team be successful.

“He’s a guy who wants to win,” Drayton said. “It’s all about winning, and he trusts us as a coaching staff that we’re going to put our players in a proper position to win, so when things weren’t quite going his way, his response wasn’t disappointment. It was OK, who’s the next man and what can I do to help him have success for the team?”

Warner, a graduate of Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, was considered a two-star prospect during his recruiting process and didn’t have many college offers after sitting out his junior year with a broken right fibula.

When he returned as a senior, Warner compiled 2,742 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Kurt Warner, who spent 12 seasons as an NFL quarterback, has coached his son and helped him learn proper footwork and awareness as a quarterback.

Drayton said it’s clear that Warner was taught well.

“He has a very high ceiling as a player,” Drayton said. “Still has a lot to learn, but to be able to get on the stage when this number was called and be prepared was something that we’re excited about.”

Stewart’s a starter

Receiver Ian Stewart, a transfer from Michigan State this summer, will start alongside Adonicas Sanders and Jose Barbon.

Against the Leopards, Stewart had two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. His longest catch of the day came in the second quarter, when he caught Warner’s 15-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a 14-7 lead.

“He’s never been an athlete that flinches under pressure,” Drayton said of Stewart. “We know where he’s going to be. He’s all within the play call. He’s always going to be where he belongs and that’s always a comforting thing for quarterbacks, especially a new quarterback that’s getting out there for the first time.”