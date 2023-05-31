Temple ticketed for three prime-time, national TV football games this fall

The American Athletic Conference on Wednesday released its prime-time football games and the times and broadcasts for its opening week ahead of the 2023 season.

The Temple Owls will head to New Brunswick, N.J., to take on Rutgers on Sept. 9 in a 7:30 p.m. start on the Big Ten Network.

Temple will play two more times in the national spotlight when it begins conference play against Tulsa on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN). The Owls also will play AAC foe Southern Methodist on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Owls will open their season at Lincoln Financial Field against Akron on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m., streaming on ESPN+. It will be the first start in a Temple season opener for the AAC’s rookie of the year, quarterback E.J. Warner.

Temple will host Norfolk State at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 16 (2 p.m., ESPN+) and Miami on Sept. 28, with time and TV details to be announced.