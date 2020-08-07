Idaho, which is scheduled to visit Temple on Sept. 12, saw its conference move the season to the spring, but there is still a chance that the two schools could play this fall.
The Big Sky Conference, of which Idaho is a member, announced on Friday it is postponing its fall 2020 football season to spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Idaho is a Football Championship Subdivision member.
The Big Sky Conference did note in a press release that non-conference play for the conference’s football programs is still pending further review for the fall.
A Temple official said the two schools are still talking about this year’s game.
The Inquirer contacted Idaho and received this statement about playing non-conference games in the fall from Director of Athletics, Terry Gawlik.
“Our testing here at the University of Idaho is set up to meet or exceed the recommendations provided by the NCAA,” Gawlik said. “Pending further review, we will be exploring the option of playing non-conference games this fall. We look forward to releasing more information as it becomes available.”
Temple has already lost two of its four non-conference games, the Sept. 5 opener at Miami and a Sept. 19 home game with Rutgers. Due to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s revised schedule, Miami was allowed just one non-conference game and chose UAB. The Rutgers game was canceled when the Big 10 decided not to play non-conference games this season.
Temple’s other non-conference game is Oct. 10 at UMass, which competes as a football independent.
On Wednesday Temple interim athletic director Fran Dunphy told The Inquirer that the Owls were “actively looking to schedule non-conference opponents for our 2020 schedule.”
The American Athletic Conference, of which Temple is a member, released its football plan on Wednesday. Teams will play eight conference games and are able to schedule as many as four non-conference games.
Temple officially began training camp on Friday.