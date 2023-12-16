Temple linebacker Jordan Magee declares for the NFL Draft in April

Linebacker Jordan Magee becomes the first Temple player to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Towson, Maryland native spent all five years at Temple — and played in four. Magee has led the team in tackles in the last two seasons under current head coach Stan Drayton. He finished fourth on the team in tackles in 2021 in the final year of former head coach Rod Carey.

Magee leaves the Owls with 235 total tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception. In his final season at Temple, Magee earned second-team all-AAC. In those four seasons, the Owls finished 10-24 with no bowl appearances.

Temple has not had a player selected in the NFL draft since 2020 when four players, including linebacker Shaun Bradley, who was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round.