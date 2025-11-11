Temple can still make a bowl game, but heading into the bye week it’s about ‘moving forward’

Two weeks ago, Temple was coming off a major overtime victory against Tulsa to extend its winning streak to two games, and the Owls needed just one more win to clinch their first bowl game since 2019.

Now, that Oct. 25 win feels like a distant memory.

Temple (5-5, 3-3 American) ran into a brick wall in its past two games, losing 42-14 to East Carolina on Nov. 1 and then fell short to Army, 14-13, on Saturday.

Those back-to-back losses further dimmed Temple’s chances of making a bowl game with two games remaining after the bye week.

“We got to go digest the film,” Simon said. “We have this bye week coming up, which is crucial. We are banged up, we’ve had a tough stretch of games. We got to utilize it both mentally, taking a load off. But at the same time, looking at a good Tulane football team. We got to bounce back.”

Due to injuries, Temple’s defense has had a revolving door of players since the beginning of October. Safeties Javier Morton and Louis Frye were sidelined against Georgia Tech and Texas-San Antonio before returning against Charlotte, but Frye’s playing time has been sparse, after losing the starting job to safety Jamere Jones.

On Saturday, Temple was without safeties Dontae Pollard and Avery Powell. The defensive line was also missing Sekou Kromah and Demerick Morris, along with linebacker Eric Stuart.

“Defensively, we’re a MASH unit,” Keeler said. “I don’t know a whole lot of people who lose their two starting safeties in the first series, and then lose their starting corner, and the other starting corner’s already out for the game. So we have a lot of moving parts.”

The week off allows the unit to recoup after a rough stretch of injuries.

The pass defense was exploited against Tulsa, where quarterback Baylor Hayes finished with 296 passing yards. Then, a depleted secondary and rush defense were steamrolled against ECU. The Pirates put up 614 yards, including 358 on the ground. Against Army, the Black Knights had three drives with seven minutes of possession or more.

Temple’s offense hasn’t caught the injury bug, but needs to overcome some miscues from previous weeks. The Owls were overpowered against ECU, where Simon threw for 80 yards and an interception — his first of the season.

Saturday was different. Temple moved the ball with 268 yards in six drives, but errors hurt its chance at a win. Kicker Carl Hardin missed a field goal on the first drive, leaving points on the board. Simon also missed tight end Peter Clarke in the endzone, which would have given the Owls six points before halftime.

“There are eight to ten plays off the top of my head when we go back with the iPad that could change the story of that game,” Simon said. “The model won’t change. It’s all about us and how we execute moving forward.”

Temple’s goal is to use the bye week to find a way to get its sixth win.

The Owls will host Tulane on Nov. 22. The Green Wave has appeared in the last three American Conference championships and sit in the middle of the pack in the standings, despite having a 7-2 record.

North Texas, Temple’s final opponent on Black Friday, is a less favorable matchup. The Mean Green are first in scoring offense and total offense, while being second in passing offense.

“We meet tomorrow as a defense,” said defensive tackle Allan Haye. “So, pretty much the message I have for them is just keep moving forward. Feel this and understand that we lost and what we did wrong. But after that, we don’t have time next week. We have to get our bodies back.”