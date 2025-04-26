Temple lands commitment from former Oregon State and Idaho QB Gevani McCoy

Temple football will have some quarterback competition this upcoming season after landing a commitment from spring transfer Gevani McCoy, who played for Oregon State and Idaho.

McCoy, a redshirt senior, played last season at Oregon State, throwing for 1,300 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, while adding five rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

He spent three seasons at Idaho. In his first year, McCoy appeared in three games, then won the starting job the next season, throwing for 2,721 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 of 12 games.

The 6-foot-2 Baldwin Hills, Calif. native entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season and initially committed to Texas State on Jan. 15.

He joins an Owls team aiming to turn around the program under new head coach K.C. Keeler, following last season’s 3-9 record.

» READ MORE: Three key storylines in Temple’s first Cherry and White spring game under K.C. Keeler

Last season, Evan Simon, a transfer from Rutgers, had served as Temple’s backup to Forrest Brock before earning the starting job in Week 3 against Coastal Carolina.

Simon threw for 2,032 yards, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in nine starts. He also rushed for three touchdowns. Brock is no longer part of the program.