Where Wright is more dangerous is as a return man, but teams have mostly kicked away from him. He is averaging 8.6 yards on nine punt returns and 25.6 yards on nine kickoffs. Last week, however, he had a 14-yard punt return and a 55-yard kickoff return in addition to nine receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. He has five career returns for a TD and hasn’t scored on one this year, but could be ready to break out.