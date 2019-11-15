When looking at this game, it is hard to get past Memphis. Tulane, which opened as a 4.5-point favorite, lost at Memphis, 47-17, on Oct. 19. The week before, Temple handed Memphis its only loss of the season, 30-28 at Lincoln Financial Field.
Yes, Temple won that game at home and Tulane lost on the road, but that is still a major difference. Both teams are 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the American Athletic Conference, with Temple in the East Division and Tulane in the West. Each is coming off a win that snapped a two-game losing streak. Each is well rested. Tulane had a bye, and Temple hasn’t played since last Thursday’s 17-7 win over South Florida.
So much is equal, but it’s difficult to get past the Memphis game when selecting the winner.
Prediction: Temple 21, Tulane 17.