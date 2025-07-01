Temple football unveils new uniforms as it enters new era under K.C. Keeler

Temple’s football social media account has teased new uniforms for about three weeks. On Tuesday, the program released brand new home and away uniforms for the 2025 season, the first under new coach K.C. Keeler.

Sticking with the cherry and white theme, the Owls’ new Nike uniforms have a familiar diamond pattern going down the center of the new helmets, on the outside lining of the pant legs, and on the collar of the jerseys.

The home uniforms, cherry red, feature white diamonds on the helmet and jerseys, while the white away uniforms have cherry red diamonds on the helmet and jersey.

The Temple emblem is on both sides of the jersey sleeve, along with a small logo near the right side hip of the pants. One other small change on the helmet: instead of having “TUFF” written above the face mask, it now just reads “Owls.”

This is the first jersey redesign since Temple signed with Nike in 2020, ending a then 10-year sponsorship with Under Armour. In 2023, the university renewed its partnership with Nike.

The Owls will don their new uniforms for the first time on Aug. 30 in their season opener at Massachusetts (3:30 p.m., ESPN+). Temple will showcase its new uniforms at the Linc on Sept. 6 against FCS school Howard (2 p.m., ESPN+).