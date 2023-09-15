With Rutgers in the rearview, Temple looks to get back to winning ways against FCS-foe Norfolk State

After a deflating road loss at Rutgers a week ago, Temple will look to rebound in a return to Lincoln Financial Field to take on Norfolk State on Saturday (2 p.m., ESPN+) in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Spartans (1-1) who play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), are an FCS team that like the Owls is still trying to figure themselves out. Norfolk State lost to Division II opponent Virginia State in its home opener at home in a game in which they gave up nearly 500 yards of offense. They did rebound a week later by getting their first win of the season at Hampton led by quarterback Otto Kuhns who threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Pound the rock ...

The biggest key in order to ensure victory for Temple is to run the ball effectively. So far this season, the Owls average 64 rushing yards per game which ranks 13th of 14 teams in the American Athletic Conference. They will be facing a team in Norfolk State which allows 270 yards per game on the ground. Temple taking advantage of a weak run-stopping defense would be a much-needed boost for an element of the offense that has struggled early in the season.

Perhaps the one positive from the Owls’ loss to Rutgers was the emergence of true freshman running back Joquez Smith. Smith, who is from Tampa, made his collegiate debut last week and had nine carries for 45 yards. Head coach Stan Drayton did say during his weekly press conference on Monday to expect more of Smith this Saturday.

“Very decisive runner,” Drayton said. “Tough to tackle. There [were] times where he gained yards, and kept us on schedule when there was a backer in the hole. They just couldn’t put their pads on him. I think he’s created some healthy competition in our room right now.”

... But close the gaps

Temple is 11th in the AAC against the run by giving up 164 yards per game on the ground. Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai ran for a career-high 165 yards with a touchdown last week. Drayton attributed a lot of what took place to playing against, in his eyes, an NFL-bound running back in Monangai.

Drayton would know. If you recall, he was the running backs coach at Villanova when Brian Westbrook was there, at Ohio State with Ezekiel Elliott, and at Texas with Bijon Robinson.

Temple allowed 254 rushing yards to Rutgers last and now they are facing a team that the majority of the time wants to run the ball. The Spartans have 80 rushing attempts this season to only 48 passing attempts. Norfolk State’s run game is made up of Kuhns and leading rusher Lex Henry who has 88 yards rushing with a touchdown. This is yet another mobile quarterback the Owls have to deal with. Forcing Norfolk State to become a throw-first offense will put the Spartans in a weaker position than relying on the run game.

Owls need to get out the gate

The biggest problem for the Owls offense is getting off to a good start. The Owls offense has come out sloppy in both games this season. Many three-and-outs have led to the defense being out there a lot more than they should be. Quarterback EJ Warner and Drayton continually talk about how much it has killed them in the long run of games by having such rough starts. Playing with a lead in this game will force the Spartans to switch up its game plan which again, doesn’t suit their nature.

