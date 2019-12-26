When Temple (8-4) faces North Carolina (6-6) in Friday’s Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md,. it will be the Owls’ third time playing an Atlantic Coast Conference team in a bowl game. The other two games didn’t turn out that well for the Owls. They lost, 34-26, to Wake Forest in the 2016 Military Bowl and fell, 56-27, last year to Duke in the Independence Bowl. Both those games came after Temple coaching changes and the Owls were guided by interim coach Ed Foley. This time that won’t be an excuse.