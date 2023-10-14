Temple gets blitzed by North Texas following a pregame scratch of Owls QB E.J. Warner

Stan Drayton will continue to wait for his first road win as Temple head coach, after being on the latter end of a 45-14 final against American Athletic Conference foe North Texas.

The big story of the game actually took place about 20 minutes before kickoff when it was announced that Owls’ quarterback E.J. Warner was a scratch due to an injury in Temple’s loss to Texas-San Antonio last week.

It marked the first time Warner had not started at quarterback since week two of last season when he came in for D’Wan Mathis after one quarter.

Against the Mean Green on Saturday, Quincy Patterson got his first start for the Owls. Generally used as a short down runner since transferring to Temple in 2022. Patterson was 12 for 30 for 105 yards with three interceptions. On the ground, he ran for 115 yards with a rushing score. But it was pretty evident that Temple’s passing game clearly seems to be dependent on the availability of Warner.

Owls defense can’t get stops

Defense has been a major issue for Temple (2-5, 0-3 American) all season but especially in the previous three games in which the Owls gave up at least 40 points.

Now, make that four.

North Texas (3-3, 1-1) did everything right on offense all day long fueled by its red-hot quarterback Chandler Rogers. Rogers finished 25 for 39 for 307 yards and four touchdowns and looked extremely comfortable throwing the football.

North Texas also had 220 rushing yards and two rushing scores in a game where scores of Mean Green players found themselves wide-open — and able to easily break tackles.

Run game gets going

While Temple definitely needed to get the run game going against North Texas, they also had to rely on it without Warner at quarterback.

Temple’s first drive was picture-perfect for the run game. Temple had 13 carries for 80 yards between running backs Joquez Smith, Darvon Hubbard, and quarterback Patterson.

Hubbard had 38 of those yards including a 7-yard touchdown.

Overall, the Owls ran for 244 yards on 48 carries with a pair of touchdowns on the ground. Patterson starting at quarterback clearly helped the Owls run the game utilizing the read option. It could be something that the Owls look to dial up more just to keep defenses honest.

Up next...

Next up for the Owls will return home to face SMU (4-2, 2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday (7 p.m., ESPN2).