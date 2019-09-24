“It was really simple,’’ Carey said at his weekly press availability at 10th and Diamond. “You know … it’s really simple for me, so I’ll oversimplify it again. They were hurting, and they were upset. And my job as a coach is to protect them, so I chose at that moment to go ahead and say let’s hold off until Tuesday and … give them some space away from that performance. It’s hard going out and playing a game and losing like that. That was the simple reason.”