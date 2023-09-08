Temple could make a football statement under the lights Saturday against Rutgers. Here’s how.

Last year’s battle was tight.

This year could serve as the redemption game for Temple — or at least showcase how much the Owls football team has improved — in a road trip to face Rutgers in prime time Saturday (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Rutgers leads the series 22-15, winning the previous six matchups. In Temple’s homecoming game last season, Rutgers survived with a 16-14 victory.

That matchup a year ago marked Owls quarterback E.J. Warner’s first career collegiate start after he took over for D’Wan Mathis a week before. Since that game, it could be argued that Warner has become the face of the program.

However, the last time Temple defeated the Scarlet Knights was in 2002 — before Warner was even born.

‘Run heavy’

During Stan Drayton’s news conference this week, passing wasn’t the Temple coach’s concern. He wants to see improvement in the Owls’ running game after rushing for just 61 yards in the season-opening win over Akron.

“I think our running backs need to run heavy,” Drayton said. “There’s some opportunity to get some yards and some situations where it may be cloudy, little dirty runs here and there. You know, it’s not going to be perfect. They can’t sit there and wait for a bunch of space and they can’t expect to get a bunch of space against Rutgers’ defense either. But they’ve got to be able to play behind their pads, be decisive behind the backfield, and go ahead and give us some positive yards and try to keep us on schedule.”

Rutgers is coming off a 24-7 Big Ten win at home against Northwestern, with the Wildcats scoring their only points with 19 seconds left in the game. The Scarlet Knights held Northwestern to 200 yards of offense and forced two interceptions.

On offense, Rutgers is led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who threw for 163 yards and a touchdown. Wimsatt won an offseason quarterback battle with Evan Simon. He’ll need to remain focused if he wants to keep that spot in Saturday’s game. Under center a year ago, Wimsatt threw the ball only twice for 7 yards.

Battle between the lines

In Week 1, Temple played several freshmen on the offensive line, including Melvin Siani, Luke Watson, and Jackson Pruitt. They will be going up against a front that had five players record a sack against Northwestern, including junior linebacker Tyreem Powell, who is on the watch list for the Butkus Award.

Ground cover

This is the second straight week when the Owls will face against a quarterback who is not afraid to run the ball. Including the two sacks on Saturday, the Owls held Akron quarterback D.J. Irons to negative yardage on the ground on eight carries. Against Northwestern, Wimsatt had nine carries for 33 yards, including a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Temple can limit big plays by keeping a close eye on Wimsatt and his propensity to take off. Owls linebackers Jordan Magee and Yvandy Rigbee and defensive lineman Layton Jordan will have their hands full making sure Wimsatt does not have easy escapes out of the pocket. Making Wimsatt a pure pocket passer should allow Temple to limit the Rutgers offense dramatically.